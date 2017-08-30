Police: Man arrested in pregnant woman’s slaying in Goshen Township

WLWT Digital Staff Published:
WLWT

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT)— A man wanted in connection to a fatal Goshen Township shooting is in custody, police said.

Steven Todd Mages, 38, was taken into custody in Florence, Kentucky, around 3 p.m. Wednesday after a massive police search.

He was at large for nearly 10 hours, and police were calling him armed and dangerous.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Norma Lane just before 5 a.m. for a report of a domestic dispute. A woman was found dead inside the home.

The woman’s name has not been released, but several sources said she was six months pregnant at the time of her death.

Mages left the scene, police said, and was able to elude authorities until Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said they spotted his vehicle in Northern Kentucky, and he was taken into custody without incident.

