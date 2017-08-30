Police say fog likely cause of Xenia motorcycle crash

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say foggy conditions are likely to blame for a motorcycle crash in Xenia.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday on Detroit Street near King Avenue.

Police say the motorcycle rider ran into the back of a pickup truck.

The man on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet, and police say that helped limit the severity of his injuries.

Police say the motorcycle rider was hurt. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Police did not have information about the extent of his injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt. The truck suffered minor damage.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police urge people to allow more distance between vehicles when driving conditions are foggy.

All lanes of traffic have reopened.