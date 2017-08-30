Police say fog likely cause of Xenia motorcycle crash

By Published:
Motorcycle involved in a crash at Detroit St. and King Ave. in Xenia.

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say foggy conditions are likely to blame for a motorcycle crash in Xenia.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday on Detroit Street near King Avenue.

Police say the motorcycle rider ran into the back of a pickup truck.

The man on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet, and police say that helped limit the severity of his injuries.

Police say the motorcycle rider was hurt. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Police did not have information about the extent of his injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt. The truck suffered minor damage.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police urge people to allow more distance between vehicles when driving conditions are foggy.

All lanes of traffic have reopened.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s