Riverside couple relieved after daughter escapes Texas flood waters

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Riverside couple is relieved after their daughter safely escapes the flood waters in southeast Texas.

Katie Fugate says it’s hard to even put into words what she and her family have been through. They have no jobs, because the hurricane destroyed their workplaces and they have no electricity or plumping so they can’t stay in their home. So, for now, their family of 6 is staying in a one bedroom apartment.

Fugate’s mother Cathy Mathis watched rescue after rescue on television.

“To me,” Mathis said. “Waiting was the worst part.”

She was waiting for word from her daughter Katie Fugate, who was ordered to evacuate.

The small town of Aransas Pass, Texas is now nearly underwater. Buildings throughout the city were destroyed by hurricane force winds. Much of the town is now uninhabitable.

“No water,” Fugate said. “No power. No sewer.”

Fugate and her family were forced to stay in a one-bedroom apartment with her sister. She and her husband can’t work because their workplaces are destroyed. She says they’re now taking one day at a time.

“We were very lucky,” Fugate said. “Our house has minimal damage, but our city is just devastated.”

Fugate’s mother Cathy is the secretary at Archbishop Alter High School. Thursday, the school is having a special dress down day, where students can pay $2 to dress down.

If you would like to help donate to Fugate and her family, contact Archbishop Alter High School at (937) 434-4434.