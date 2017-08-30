String of robberies from apps lead to arrests

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – LetGo and Offer Up are apps people can use to sell and buy items from others and then meet in person to trade items.

The Dayton Police Department received several reports over the last month of victims robbed at gunpoint from using these apps.

The Dayton Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau said Wednesday five adults were arrested in connection to a series of robberies from using these apps.

Officers served a search warrant at a house North Woodward Avenue Wednesday and found evidence in connection to the robberies and found three stolen firearms.

These five adults were booked into the Montgomery County Jail Wednesday, August 30:

  • Damar Dancer
  • Denisen Dancer
  • Darrick Knight
  • Davion Lankford
  • Demonta Sanders

Detectives say the individuals could face charges.

There are four places in Dayton people can go to sell and trade items from these apps. Safety Exchange Zones were created to help people feel safe when they meet a stranger to buy or sell items.

