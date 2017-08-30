Traffic stop leads to 2 drug arrests in Celina

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are behind bars after a traffic stop in Celina.
Several law enforcement agencies, coordinating as a HIT (Heroin Interdiction Team) Team, identified a car being driven without a valid driver’s license.
A Coldwater Police officer working with the HIT Team pulled the car over on Johnson Street near Linden Street.
A man riding in the car ran away but surrendered to authorities after a short foot chase.
The man, identified as 37-year-old Michael Shane Hoagland from Celina, said he was using drugs and had thrown the drugs inside the car.
Authorities searched the vehicle and found a plastic baggie with methamphetamines inside the clothing of the female driver.
31-year-old Samantha Codie Parker from Celina was arrested for obstructing official business and driving under suspension.
Hoagland was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle out of Mercer County. He’s being held on $150,000 bond.
Parker’s bond is $100,000.
Both suspects may face additional charges.
The HIT Team was a joint effort by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Celina Police Department and Coldwater Police Department.