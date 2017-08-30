Traffic stop leads to 2 drug arrests in Celina

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are behind bars after a traffic stop in Celina.

Several law enforcement agencies, coordinating as a HIT (Heroin Interdiction Team) Team, identified a car being driven without a valid driver’s license.

Michael Hoagland (Photo: Mercer County Sheriff’s Office)

A Coldwater Police officer working with the HIT Team pulled the car over on Johnson Street near Linden Street.

A man riding in the car ran away but surrendered to authorities after a short foot chase.

The man, identified as 37-year-old Michael Shane Hoagland from Celina, said he was using drugs and had thrown the drugs inside the car.

Authorities searched the vehicle and found a plastic baggie with methamphetamines inside the clothing of the female driver.

Samantha Parker (Photo: Mercer County Sheriff’s Office)

31-year-old Samantha Codie Parker from Celina was arrested for obstructing official business and driving under suspension.

Hoagland was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle out of Mercer County. He’s being held on $150,000 bond.

Parker’s bond is $100,000.

Both suspects may face additional charges.

The HIT Team was a joint effort by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Celina Police Department and Coldwater Police Department.

