Trump says he wants to ‘bring back Main Street’

WASHINGTON (AP) -President Donald Trump says he wants to work with Republicans and Democrats alike to “bring back Main Street” by reducing the tax burden on companies and workers.

Trump says in Springfield, Missouri, that his tax overhaul plan will be “pro-growth, pro-jobs, pro-worker and pro-American.” His speech is laying out his vision for rewriting the tax system for the first time since the mid-1980s.

He says overhauling the nation’s tax system will be at the foundation of his economic agenda. And he’s calling on Congress to work with him. Trump tells supporters, “I think Congress is going to make a comeback.”