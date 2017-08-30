Trump says he wants to ‘bring back Main Street’

By Published: Updated:
President Donald Trump speaks about tax reform,Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, at the Loren Cook Company in Springfield, Mo. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) -President Donald Trump says he wants to work with Republicans and Democrats alike to “bring back Main Street” by reducing the tax burden on companies and workers.

Trump says in Springfield, Missouri, that his tax overhaul plan will be “pro-growth, pro-jobs, pro-worker and pro-American.” His speech is laying out his vision for rewriting the tax system for the first time since the mid-1980s.

He says overhauling the nation’s tax system will be at the foundation of his economic agenda. And he’s calling on Congress to work with him. Trump tells supporters, “I think Congress is going to make a comeback.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s