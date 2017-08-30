Vacant house fire in Xenia called suspicious

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A vacant house fire in Xenia is being called suspicious.

The fire happened at two-story house at the dead end of Sycamore Street just before midnight.

Crews responded to a call of a junkyard fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found the house on fire.

After learning the house was vacant, crews chose to fight the fire defensively from the outside.

Fire officials say they faced several challenges while trying to get the fire under control.

“It’s a dead end street,” Capt. Jason Kinley from the Xenia Fire Division said. “Secondly, we have a dead end hydrant down there to draw from, so we had to bring in additional water supply.”

“Thirdly, just access issues to the building,” Kinley said. “It’s overgrown. It’s fenced in, so we had to cut locks, that type of thing, to get access to the actual building.”

Xenia Police and Fire investigators are working to determine a cause of the fire.

Fire officials didn’t give an estimate of damage caused by the fire. No one was hurt.