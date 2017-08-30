Vandalia church collecting items for Harvey victims

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Several community groups across the Miami Valley are trying to do their part to help with Harvey relief.

Cassel Hills Church of Christ began collecting donations Wednesday for southeast Texans suffering through the worst flooding disaster in U.S. history.

Cassel Hills is a part of a larger alliance for the Church of Christ Disaster Response Team. The group has already sent a trailer with 20 shower stalls and an industrial style kitchen to churn out hot meals for thousands of people.

The Vandalia church hopes to fill a trailer with essential items like rubber boots, rubber gloves, diapers of all sizes, depends and nonperishable items to send to Texas on Friday.