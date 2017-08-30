Wanted man arrested after suspicious call reported

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was arrested Monday morning after reports of a suspicious person in the area were sent to Auglaize County Deputies.

Deputies were called to the area of Buckland Holden Road and interstate 75 around 3:00 a.m. when a caller told deputies a man was waving his arms and standing on the overpass.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Auglaize County Deputies found an abandoned vehicle that belonged to the man they identified as 44-year-old Demetro R. Vasquez, of Toledo, who is wanted from Lucas County Ohio on an outstanding warrant.

According to a release from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Officer, Vasquez said he ran out of gas at the time but the investigation shows Vasquez entered into a nearby residence and took an item from it.

Vasquez was arrested and taken to the Auglaize County Jail.

Deputies say this is still an on-going investigation.