Wanted man arrested after suspicious call reported

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy Auglaize County Sheriff's Office

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was arrested Monday morning after reports of a suspicious person in the area were sent to Auglaize County Deputies.

Deputies were called to the area of Buckland Holden Road and interstate 75 around 3:00 a.m. when a caller told deputies a man was waving his arms and standing on the overpass.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Auglaize County Deputies found an abandoned vehicle that belonged to the man they identified as 44-year-old Demetro R. Vasquez, of Toledo, who is wanted from Lucas County Ohio on an outstanding warrant.

According to a release from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Officer, Vasquez said he ran out of gas at the time but the investigation shows Vasquez entered into a nearby residence and took an item from it.

Vasquez was arrested and taken to the Auglaize County Jail.

Deputies say this is still an on-going investigation.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s