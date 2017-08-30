Woman pleads guilty to fatally shooting her husband

By Published:
Mercedes Robb (Photo: Warren County Jail)

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman who admitted to fatally shooting her ex-husband pleaded guilty in Warren County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

35-year-old Mercedes Robb from Turtlecreek Township pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, agreeing to a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Robb called 911 on November 3, 2016, telling dispatchers she had shot and killed her ex-husband, Jason Robb. Mercedes Robb said she shot her ex-husband on purpose.

Robb told dispatchers she was guilty and refused to perform CPR. She also asked the dispatcher to have police turn off their lights and sirens so her kids would not wake up.

Prosecutors say Jason Robb was scheduled to pick up the children that morning and take them to school. According to prosecutors, Mercedes Robb intentionally did not wake her children up for school because she planned to kill her ex-husband.

When he arrived and got out of his car, prosecutors say Mercedes Robb shot him several times.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell says he agreed to allow Mercedes Robb to plead to the top count of aggravated murder after consulting with Jason Robb’s family.

