Yari’s walk-off hit gives Dragons 9-8 win

DAYTON, Ohio – Bruce Yari’s line drive single to left field brought in Jose Siri from second base with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods 9-8 on Wednesday night. The win, the Dragons sixth walk-off victory of the year, gave them a record of 10-1 over their last 11 games.

The Dragons led 8-6 before Bowling Green tied the game with two runs in the eighth inning. In the ninth, Siri led off the frame with a four-pitch walk and Taylor Trammell also walked on four pitches as Siri went to second. Yari lined an 0-1 pitch to left-center field, easily driving in Siri from second base to end the game.

Each team had multiple leads in the contest. Bowling Green held leads of 3-0 and 5-3 while the Dragons held leads of 6-5 and 8-6 before breaking the 8-8 tie in the bottom of the ninth.

The Dragons trailed 3-0 before they scored three runs in the third inning to tie the game. Randy Ventura singled to start the inning and Siri grounded into a fielder’s choice as Ventura was out at second. But Siri stole second and third and then scored on Trammell’s bloop double to center field to make it 3-1. With two outs, Taylor Sparks was hit by a pitch, and after a wild pitch, John Sansone singled to left field to drive in both Trammell and Sparks to tie the game 3-3.

Bowling Green responded with two runs in the top of the fourth to regain the lead, 5-3. But the Dragons answered with three in the fifth. Sparks blasted a two-run home run, his fifth of the season, to tie the game, and Sansone followed with a home run down the left field line to give the Dragons a 6-5 lead. Sansone’s homer was his 13th of the year.

Bowling Green again re-tied the game in the sixth, scoring one run to make it 6-6. But the Dragons responded with a two-run bottom of the sixth, taking the lead on a two-run triple by Siri to make it 8-6. Bowling Green pulled even in the eighth, tying the game on a two-out steal of home, before the Dragons won it in the ninth.

Dragons reliever Jesse Adams (5-2) was credited with the win. He worked one and two-thirds innings, allowing only a walk and no runs with three strikeouts.

The Dragons finished with 11 hits. Ventura was 3 for 5 with a stolen base and a run scored. Yari, Trammell, and Sansone each had two hits. Sparks’ home run was his fifth in his last 10 games.

Up Next: The Dragons (27-38, 68-67) host the Hot Rods (36-29, 67-65) in the second game of the three-game series at Fifth Third Field on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Alex Webb (0-3, 4.99) will start for the Dragons against Bowling Green’s Mikey York (0-1, 1.64).