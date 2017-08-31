2 people hurt in Troy crash

Published:
Vehicles involved in a crash at Eldean and Washington roads in Troy.

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A two-vehicle crash in Troy sent two people the hospital on Thursday morning.

A 2-vehicle crash shutdown the intersection of Eldean and Washington Roads in Troy.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Eldean and Washington Roads.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was trying to turn onto Washington Road from Eldean Road when the crash happened.

Both vehicles ran off the road and ended up in a nearby cornfield. One of the drivers had to be cut out of their vehicle by the Troy Fire Department.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center with reported non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection of Eldean and Washington Roads is closed as crews work to clear the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says high corn at the corner of the intersection may have blocked the view of the driver trying to turn onto Washington Road, leading to the crash. Authorities urge people to use caution on roads and intersections with partially obstructed views.

