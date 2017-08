MONROE, Ohio (WDTN) — Amazon is expanding once again in the buckeye state.

The online retail giant is planning a new fulfillment center in Monroe, according to our partners at the Dayton Business Journal.

The new facility could create 1,000 jobs.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 10-year tax credit for the company, which would create more than $26 million in payroll for Warren County.

The Monroe fulfillment center would be the third such facility for Amazon in Ohio.