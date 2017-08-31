Darke County family stuck in Houston Hospital returns home

VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) – A Darke County family who was in a Houston hospital when Harvey made landfall is heading back home.

The Versailles family took their 9-year-old son Aiden to Houston for surgery not knowing Hurricane Harvey was headed their way.

Aiden suffers from a rare medical condition, which causes him to have seizures. The family went down to Texas for a second time, this time, to remove tumors from his brain.

The surgery went well Friday and the next day Harvey soaked southeast Texas and Houston with unprecedented rainfall.

The family was never in any danger up on the 11th floor and told 2 NEWS the hospital staff was wonderful.

Aiden’s mother Danielle Myers said they found hope in Houston for the their son

The family is expected to return home Friday and requested privacy to have to time to take care of their son and get back to normalcy.