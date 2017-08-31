Ex-Phillipsburg police officer arraigned on sexual assault charges

By Published:
Montgomery County Jail: Justin Sanderson Mugshot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The ex-Phillipsburg police officer accused of multiple sex abuse charges was arraigned on Thursday morning.

Justin Sanderson faces 21 sex abuse charges, including gross sexual imposition, rape, sexual battery and kidnapping.

He appeared on video for his arraignment in Mongtomery County Common Pleas Court.

Sanderson pleaded not guilty on all charges.

The judge set Sanderson’s bond at $1 million.

Sanderson turned himself in to authorities on Monday after a grand jury indicted him on the sex abuse charges. He is also charged with unauthorized use of the Ohio Law Enforcement Gateway.

According to Vandalia Police, Sanderson was wearing his Phillipsburg Police uniform and had his police cruiser parked at a hotel parking lot at the time of an incident.

One woman filed a sexual assault report Monday, July 3.

Sanderson is due back in court on September 13th at 9:45 a.m.

