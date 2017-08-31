Fuyao donates $50,000 to the American Red Cross

MORAINE, OH (WDTN)– Fuyao Glass America announced Thursday that it will donate $50,000 to the hurricane Harvey relief effort.

Executives at Fuyao said they felt compelled to donate because they believe a lot of people in the Miami Valley have connections to Texas.

The donation comes directly from the Heren Foundation, which is a charitable branch of the company.

“We are going to be sending it right to Harvey to take care of all of the disaster relief issues that we have. As far as sending volunteers and getting volunteers to the area to open up shelters and providing safety and water and food and all of those needs,” said Cory Paul, the Executive Director of the Dayton Red Cross.

“We hope that we can use our limited resources and all of our energy to help these people to get their disaster relief,” said Lei, an executive assistant for the Heron Foundation.

The American Red Cross says they will work with people as soon as they enter the shelters in Texas. That help will follow through as the state begins to rebuild.