Grandview Medical Center to hold free public safety fair

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Grandview Medical Center is hosting a free public safety fair in September.

The hospital is hosting The Grand Event Public Safety Fair on Sunday, September 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Grandview Medical Center is located at 405 West Grand Avenue in Dayton.

Kettering Health Network says children of all ages can explore emergency vehicles including police cruisers, a Dayton Police K-9 Unit, fire trucks, ambulances and a Mobile Intensive Care Unit (MICU).

Disney Junior Channel’s Doc McStuffins is the featured guest. A Teddy Bear Clinic will be open during the event. Kids can bring a sick or injured stuffed toy to the clinic to be examined by a doctor.

Organizers say to stop by the Bicycle Safety Station for safety tips and a chance to win a bike.

Children are encouraged to dress up as a surgeon, nurse or their favorite cartoon character and have their picture taken at the Photo Booth.

The event also features a Health Fair that includes free blood pressure checks and wellness information.

A balloon artist, face painting, music and other entertainment will be provided.

The public can enjoy a picnic-style cookout free of charge. The safety fair is free to the public and there will be door prizes for adults who pre-register. For more information or to register, visit ketteringhealth.org/emergency.

