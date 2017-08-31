Huber Heights social media post draws thousands of Harvey donations

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – There are a lot of big ways you can help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, but some are working on a smaller scale.

Jonna Sells of Huber Heights isn’t part of an organization or a church. She’s just a person who wanted to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. She posted on Facebook asking for donations and she now has a warehouse full of donations.

Compassion and generosity filled a warehouse in Huber Heights full of anything and everything flood victims in Texas might need.

“It’s very overwhelming,” Sells said. “And very heart-wrenching. It tugs and pulls.”

Sells says she felt compelled to give back after seeing the widespread devastation from Hurricane Harvey so she turned to social media.

“It just took off,” Sells said. “I made one single little post and within a day my phone was blowing up.”

What she thought would fill a few care packages is now filling an entire warehouse. She’s now in talks with Dayton Freight–who’s she’s hoping can transport the donations to Texas.

“The gratitude and the anxiousness,” Sells said. “Of people wanting to help was just in abundance.”

Sells says she’s still searching for a trucking company to sponsor them and asking for gas cards to help pay for the trip.

If you would like to help donate, Sells says she’s in desperate need of more baby diapers and baby food. To donate, contact Jonna Sells at 937-543-1809.