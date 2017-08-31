Hurricane Harvey likely to drive up Ohio gas prices

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Texas and the Gulf Coast aren’t the only areas feeling the affects of Hurricane Harvey.

The Miami Valley could soon feel the financial impact of the storm at the gas pump.

An expert on international business at Wright State University says the storm hit an area that produces nearly nine million barrels of oil per day.

That disruption will soon create a gas shortage across the nation, driving up gas prices, including here at home.

“In the short term, we are going to immediately see some impact,” Riad Ajami, Professor of International Business at WSU said. “The prices are likely to go slightly higher.”

“It’s going to be because of refinery capacity, not because of the price of crude oil.”

AAA says about 20 percent of the oil refining capacity in the Gulf Coast is now offline.