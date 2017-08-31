Hurricane Harvey likely to drive up Ohio gas prices

By Published:
Floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey flow in the Buffalo Bayou in downtown Houston, Texas, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Texas and the Gulf Coast aren’t the only areas feeling the affects of Hurricane Harvey.

The Miami Valley could soon feel the financial impact of the storm at the gas pump.

An expert on international business at Wright State University says the storm hit an area that produces nearly nine million barrels of oil per day.

That disruption will soon create a gas shortage across the nation, driving up gas prices, including here at home.

“In the short term, we are going to immediately see some impact,” Riad Ajami, Professor of International Business at WSU said. “The prices are likely to go slightly higher.”

“It’s going to be because of refinery capacity, not because of the price of crude oil.”

AAA says about 20 percent of the oil refining capacity in the Gulf Coast is now offline.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s