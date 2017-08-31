Jury finds Ohio man guilty of murder in boy’s death

By Published:

WARREN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has been convicted of murder and other charges for the 2015 death of a 3-year-old boy he was babysitting.

The Warren Tribune-Chronicle reports a jury in Trumbull County deliberated about an hour before finding 44-year-old Arthur Harper guilty after a three-day trial. Sentencing is Sept. 25.

Prosecutors say Harper killed Russell Cottrill in November 2015 when he was living with the boy and his mother in Warren. Harper called 911 to say the boy was unresponsive after falling out of bed.

Harper told police he injured Russell when he used a professional wrestling move called a “piledriver” on him.

A medical examiner said the boy received a severe blow to the top of his skull that caused bleeding and nerve damage.

Harper’s attorney wasn’t immediately available Thursday.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s