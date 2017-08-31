Ohio crew rescues hundreds in Texas

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Search and rescue teams from Ohio Task Force One have rescued hundreds of people in Texas.

Spokesperson Phil Sinewe said: “Last I heard, they’ve done about 200 people. Multiple animals – the animal number was up in 50, I think they even rescued a bird.”

And they’re work is over just yet.

Harvey hit the Gulf Coast as a category four hurricane – leaving significant damage. Entire neighborhoods have been swallowed under several feet of water.

Ohio Task Force One has been on the ground since the weekend, functioning as a water rescue team.

“ It’s dangerous for many unknowns,” Sinewe said.

“As you drive down a flooded street, there could be an open manhole. You can’t see the manhole. The vehicle’s front tire can fall into a manhole – or a guy walking can fall into a manhole. So there’s all kinds of hazards.”

Sinewe said Ohio Task Force teams are still conducting search and rescue missions, searching flooded neighborhoods for anyone who may have been left behind.

“We should all be really proud of them,” he said. “They’re highly motivated. Highly trained people and they’re doing really good work.”