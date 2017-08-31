Police need help locating ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

Photo courtesy Sidney Police Department

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – One of three suspects is considered ‘armed and dangerous’ by Sidney Police after two of the suspects were arrested after an armed robbery Wednesday.

Sidney Police were called to the 1000 block of Buckeye Avenue Wednesday afternoon when the victim told police he was being robbed by gunpoint from three people he knew.

Officers conducted an investigation that lead to the arrest of two juvenile suspects but the Sidney Police Department is asking the public to help locate a robbery suspect who they identified as 18-year-old Miles Chambers.

A warrant was issued for Chambers’ arrest and police consider him ‘armed and dangerous’.

If you have any information about this suspect please call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP, or toll-free 1-800-637-5735. You may phone in tips to Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day, and callers can remain anonymous. In addition to the hotline, tips can also be submitted online at http://www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com, or through the mobile app “p3 tips.”

 

