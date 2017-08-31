REACT: Bus tour stirs up vaccination debate

CENTERVILLE, OH (WDTN) – For many years the CDC has denied any link between childhood vaccinations and autism.

Despite those findings, some in the Miami Valley are debating the validity of the governments claims.

A bus is traveling across the country making stops and talking with parents about their experiences with vaccinations.

Thursday, the Vaxxed bus stopped in Centerville where a group of about 30 people anxiously waited to share their story.

New Lebanon resident, Laura Adams says she didn’t think twice about getting her son vaccinated.

However, after her 8-year-old son Landyn had a set of vaccinations, she says things immediately took a turn for the worst.

“I was already driving home and he had a seizure in the back seat of my car. He just slumped over and I had to pull over and try to get him to come to. That was the last time my kid, was my kid,” said Adams.

Today, she says Landyn is autistic and completely dependent on her.

“Prom, having girlfriends, driving a car, having a family. Going off to college on his own. Those are not things that I’m going to get to look forward to. That’s not me being pessimistic, that’s me being realistic,” said Adams.

Craig Egan, who hails from Washington state has followed the bus across the country, asking that people trust science.

“I think they are fear mongering. I think one of their tactics, specifically is that they don’t have science on their side,” said Craig Egan.

A 2013 CDC study looked at the substances from vaccines that help create antibodies in kids during the first two years of life.

The results from that study showed the same amount in kids who had autism and those who didn’t.

“So they just have stories because that way, when anyone tries to disagree with their claims, they can say why are you attacking these parents. Are you calling these parents liars?,” said Egan.

Polly Tommey who helped produce a documentary about the controversy has talked to many of those parents.

“People come to me, I have no idea what they are going to say. They come to me and tell their story and it will be exactly the same as we have seen around the world. Which is, our children were fine…then vaccinated and now not fine,” said Tommey.

In Ohio, schools require students to be vaccinated. However, parents are able to get exemptions for religious and medical reasons.