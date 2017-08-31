Red Cross offering disaster training courses

The American Red Cross serving Central Texas opened a shelter to flood victims at Parker Lane United Methodist Church Sunday, May 29, 2016. (KXAN File Photo)

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — People in Texas are beginning the recovery process after Hurricane Harvey left behind devastating flooding.

The American Red Cross will be an integral part of recovery in the storm-affected area, providing shelters and supplies.

An operation of this size will take weeks and require hundreds of volunteers to be successful.

The Red Cross is offering training for new volunteers who want to help with hurricane relief.

There will be two “zero to hero” courses offered on Thursday at the northern Miami Valley chapter of the Red Cross in Troy.

The courses are free, and the Red Cross encourages people to register before attending.

Volunteers will learn how to help with shelters and with distribution of food and supplies.

The courses begin at noon and end at 8 p.m. at the Red Cross location on Barnhart Road in Troy.

Volunteers who complete the training will be certified to go to Texas to assist with hurricane relief.

