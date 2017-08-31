Sinclair prepares student for real world with new Health Sciences Center

The newly renovated 141,00 square foot, three-story Ned K. Sifferlen Health Sciences Center as seen August 31st, 2017.

 

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – High-tech upgrades are giving Sinclair Community College students a taste of the real health world. On Monday, August 21, 2017, the 141,000 square-foot, three-story, Ned K.Sifferlen Health Sciences Center welcomed students for the first time.

Previously, the college’s 53 health sciences degree and certificate programs spread students across nine different buildings, which Health Sciences dean Rena Shuchat said made collaboration difficult. Shuchat said the updated facility not only encourages different departments to cross-train with each other, it gives students a state-of-the-art environment that will prepare them for their careers serving the patients of the Dayton region.

“They all work together to have the best possible outcome for our patients and they all need to understand what their roles are in patient care to be able to do that,” Shuchat said. “For the first time, they’ll be side by side in our state of the art simulation center doing that.”

On the building’s first floor, an expanded Midmark Dental Health Clinic offers 25 percent more space to accommodate patients. Already, dental health students help serve more than 1800 patients each year at little or no cost to the patient.

The new facility also has several state-of-the simulation labs where students can practice physical and occupational therapy, use hospital-quality technology in a surgical suite, or experience the tight spaces and professional tools in a replica ambulance.

Sinclair is also among the first community colleges in the country to train students in home care and emergency scenarios with a fully-functional apartment.

With all of the labs and classrooms under one roof, Sinclair says students learn real-world collaboration and the school says it translates to better healthcare for the Dayton region.

The school is hosting a free open house for the public to see the new Health Sciences Center on Saturday, October 7th from 1-4pm. Free parking will be available in campus lots.

 

 

