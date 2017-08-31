TB case found at Warren County childcare center

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Warren County Health District said Thursday a case of Tuberculosis has been discovered at a childcare center.

The Health District and the Mason Community Center is notifying the public of an exposure to a case of active Tuberculosis (TB) at the Kids Korner located in the Mason Community Center.

The risk of exposure is low to the Kids Korner attendees and staff.

Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Ohio Department of Health (ODH) guidance, Kids Korner attendees and staff with a chronic medical condition and identified as having contact with the case are recommended to receive a TB skin test.

Examples of chronic health conditions are cancer, HIV, asthma and other lung diseases, long term steroid therapy, and other conditions that cause weakened immune systems.

Health officials stress this is not an emergency situation but it is important that the contacts are aware of this situation.

All attendees who may have been exposed will receive a phone call from the Warren County Health District. The call will give you instructions on further action if any is required.

Those who have had contact with chronic health conditions should receive an initial TB test by September 13, 2017.

A follow-up TB test for these individuals is recommended between October 8, 2017, and October 22, 2017.

TB is a disease caused by bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The bacteria usually attack the lungs. TB bacteria can attack any part of the body such as the kidney, spine, and brain.

TB is spread through the air from one person to another. The bacteria is spread when an infectious person coughs, sneezes, or speaks, and someone nearby breathes in the bacteria.

Prolonged exposure to the tuberculosis bacteria is normally necessary for infection to occur. The symptoms of TB disease include low-grade fever, night sweats, fatigue, weight loss and persistent cough. Some people do not have obvious symptoms. A positive skin test usually occurs 4-12 weeks after exposure in individuals who are infected.

The Warren County Health District is diligently working together with the Mason Community Center, CDC, ODH, and other public health partners to assure the health and well-being of the community. For more information on TB please visit our website at http://www.wcchd.com or the CDC website at http://www.cdc.gov/tb.