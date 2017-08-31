Three sports in one man

Akwasi Frimpong is not an Olympian but he trains like one and his wife encourages his dreams of becoming an Olympian.

“My wife, the one thing she said is I don’t want you to be 99 years old and still whining, in a positive way, about your Olympic dreams,” Frimpong said.

Frimpong,31, of Ghana is a former Track and Field star from Utah Valley University. Frimpong said he was close to becoming an Olympian in 2012 but found his passion in a different sport one year later.

“I was actually part of the pre-Olympic London 4×100 meter relay team. I missed that Olympics because of an Achilles injury,” Frimpong said.

One year later, Frimpong was recruited on a Bobsled team for his speed and time and that is when the sport became his passion. In 2015, Frimpong used skills and talents from his bobsled team to give Skeleton a try.

“Go head first, anywhere from 70-90 miles per hour with your chin about three inches from the ice…basically laying on a cooking sheet on my belly and going as hard as possible down the track,” Frimpong said. “Your brain, it’s just like a speed you have never experienced before. It was definitely scary. But I’m not here to make a Disney movie. I’m here to compete with the best of the world.”

Akwasi Frimpong is ranked 95 in the world in sport but if he wants to qualify for the Olympics, he’ll need to be in the top 60 by the middle of January.