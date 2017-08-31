Travelers could see high gas prices over Labor Day Weekend

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Labor Day weekend travelers could see high gas prices starting September 1.

The high prices are impacted by Hurricane Harvey and Triple A says people in the Miami Valley and Ohio’s surrounding states can expect the prices to be high throughout the Labor Day Weekend.

AAA Public Affairs Manager, Cindy Antrican, says there are two reasons why people in the Midwest can expect the surge in gas prices.

“Our proximity to the Gulf Coast which may lead to our supplies being tapped to help alleviate the tightness of supplies in the impacted areas and our region receiving some of their refined products,” Antrican said.

Antrican also says drivers can expect to pay up to 15 cents more at the pump.

Here is a breakdown of gas trends at a national and city level:

Tristate Average Gas Price Trends (As of 8/31/17)

Average Gas Price Trends in Select Tristate Area Cities (As of 8/31/17)

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s