Travelers could see high gas prices over Labor Day Weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Labor Day weekend travelers could see high gas prices starting September 1.

The high prices are impacted by Hurricane Harvey and Triple A says people in the Miami Valley and Ohio’s surrounding states can expect the prices to be high throughout the Labor Day Weekend.

AAA Public Affairs Manager, Cindy Antrican, says there are two reasons why people in the Midwest can expect the surge in gas prices.

“Our proximity to the Gulf Coast which may lead to our supplies being tapped to help alleviate the tightness of supplies in the impacted areas and our region receiving some of their refined products,” Antrican said.

Antrican also says drivers can expect to pay up to 15 cents more at the pump.

Here is a breakdown of gas trends at a national and city level:

Tristate Average Gas Price Trends (As of 8/31/17)

Average Gas Price Trends in Select Tristate Area Cities (As of 8/31/17)