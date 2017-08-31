Volunteers training for Texas deployment

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The American Red Cross has kicked off its “zero to hero” fast track training course to get people qualified to volunteer down in Texas.

Thousands of people have been displaced by Harvey. Relief efforts are ongoing in the Gulf Coast where Harvey left behind significant damage and devastating flooding.

Amanda Terry, one among several, training to become Red Cross volunteers.

“I’m here to volunteer. I want to help and I’m here to help people,” Terry said. “I want to go to Texas and be of help anyway I can…. This can happen to any of us, at any moment. We never know.”

A sentiment that was echoed by fellow trainee, Steve LaVoie.

“For the longest time I’ve just been motivated to help and today was finally the day that I said: ‘You know, I’m going to see what I can do.’ I don’t know what I can do, but I want to try,” LaVoie said. “If not Texas, then I want to be ready for the next one.”

Once they’ve finished the course, they’re eligible to be deployed to help those impacted by the storm.

Harvey has left mass destruction in its wake.

Neighborhoods have been swallowed by several feet of water. Thousands of evacuees are stranded in shelters.

Among today’s lessons: preparing volunteers to assist in operating shelters and distributing supplies. Both things volunteers are busy with down in Texas.

Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Randy Earl said: “It is the largest emergency level that we have on books. The estimates are not quite as much as Katrina, but more than Sandy.”