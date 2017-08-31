Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million impacted by sales scandal

By Published:
FILE - This April 11, 2017, photo shows a Wells Fargo bank in northeast Jackson, Miss. Wells Fargo said Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, that 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, a dramatic increase from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo is now saying 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, a dramatic increase from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.

In the weeks and months after the bank acknowledged in September 2016 that its employees opened 2.1 million accounts without getting customers’ permission, the bank agreed to look for fake accounts going back an additional two years to 2009. This was because news reports showed that problems at Wells started before 2011, which is what Wells originally admitted.

Wells plans to pay out an additional $2.8 million in refunds to the impacted customers.

Separately Wells also found 528,000 customers were signed up for online bill pay when they did not ask for it. The bank will give $910,000 in refunds to those customers.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s