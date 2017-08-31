Wright State Athletics makes donation for Harvey victims

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright state athletics is the latest local group to join the Harvey relief effort.

It started with the tweet from the University of Houston men’s basketball Coach Kevin Sampson asking his fellow coaching colleagues to help out with relief efforts in Houston. Now athletic departments across the country are pitching in and doing their part to help those impacted by Harvey. Including the WSU athletic department.

Wright State University athletic department is donating T-shirts, sneakers, socks, sweatpants and other athletic gear to help clothe people in Southeast Texas who lost everything but the shirts on their back.

They enlisted a former raider who has a trucking company to help deliver the gear, which should arrive in Houston next week.