Crews battle fire at Cargill plant on Needmore Road

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Several fire agencies combined to battle a fire at a business in Dayton on Friday morning.

Crews responded to Cargill Corn Milling on Needmore Road near Brentlinger Driver just after 9 a.m. on Friday.

Fire officials say there was a potential fire in a hopper at the plant.

No flames or smoke were visible when crews arrived. Fire officials say fire calls like this one aren’t uncommon at plants like this.

Hazmat was called to the scene as a precaution.

The Dayton Fire Department was assisted by Huber Heights Fire, and Dayton Area Hazmat.

There were no reports of injuries.

The reason for the fire call is under investigation.