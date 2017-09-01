Dayton Airport getting $9.6 million for upgrades

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton International Airport is getting a multi-million dollar grant for upgrades to its existing apron.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) announced the $9.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration.

The City of Dayton received the money to complete the upgrades.

“The James M. Cox Dayton International Airport anchors tourism and commerce in Dayton,” Brown said. “This funding will enhance the safety and efficiency of the airport so it can remain a reliable option for the county and continue drive the region’s economy.”

