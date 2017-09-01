District Attorney to refile more serious charges in frat death

A prosecutor says she will seek to have involuntary manslaughter charges reinstated against eight members of a Penn State fraternity.

District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller says she may also seek to refile felony charges of aggravated assault. Defense attorneys say they will oppose such efforts.

A judge Friday threw out the most serious counts against Penn State fraternity brothers in a pledge’s alcohol-related death last February.

He ordered the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity and 12 of its members to stand trial on a range of lesser charges, from reckless endangerment to alcohol violations. Two other defendants previously agreed to stand trial.

A lawyer for one of the defendants said the ruling takes the teeth out of the state’s case.