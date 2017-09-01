Ex-Ohio library worker receives probation for stealing DVDs

By Published:

CLEVELAND (AP) — Prosecutors say a fired county library delivery driver in Ohio has received probation for the theft of thousands of DVDs and CDs over a 12-year period.

Cleveland.com reports 43-year-old Kelvin Shaw, of Parma, was sentenced Tuesday in Cleveland after pleading guilty in July to theft in office.

Prosecutors say Shaw took advantage of a Cuyahoga County Public Library rule that allowed employees to take home DVDs without checking them out. Shaw took home library materials but never returned them.

Investigators eventually placed a tracking device in a copy of the movie “Inferno” and then followed him to his apartment, where they found nearly 4,000 of the library’s DVDs and CDs.

Shaw apologized in court, callings his actions “stupid, lazy and dumb.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s