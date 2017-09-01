Huber Heights rejects T-Mobile proposal to settle legal dispute over cell tower

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The legal battle over a cell phone tower in Huber Heights continues.

City Council voted to reject a proposed agreement with T-Mobile to settle the impending lawsuit Friday during a special meeting.

T-Mobile and a development group called Eco-Site is planning to build a 179 foot tower behind Huber Heights Baptist Temple. After public pushback over the close proximity of the tower to a neighboring property line, T-Mobile proposed moving the tower an additional 20 feet away from Leslie and Carl Liebig’s home in hopes of settling the ongoing dispute.

“To me 20 feet was a slap in the face, when their property is 360-ish feet wide and they can move it 130 feet more towards the center of their property,” Liebig said.

Attorneys for T-Mobile said during the meeting that 20 feet was their best and final offer to move the cell tower.

Huber Heights planning commission initially voted against the tower back in June 2016. T-Mobile sued the city over the decision citing the Telecommunications Act and claimed a gap in service along that stretch of I-70.

Council members voted to reject the resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into a settlement agreement and consent order in regards to T-Mobile’s lawsuit against the city. Instead, they will let a federal judge decide where the tower should be.