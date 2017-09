DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Interstate 75 south by Wagner Ford Road is down to one lane after a vehicle tried to merge on the highway.

According to officers, the vehicle caused a crash involving a semi, van and a truck and there are no reports of injuries.

Officers say the crash happened around 5:00 p.m. Friday.

Stay with 2 NEWS and WDTN.com for updates as we learn more about this incident.