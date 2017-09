MASON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kings Island closed Friday, September 1 due to inclement weather.

Park officials say it will open as scheduled Saturday, September 2.

Due to inclement weather, Kings Island will be closed today, Fri, Sept 1. The park will reopen Sat, Sept 2 at 10 a.m., as scheduled. — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) September 1, 2017

Dollar days at the park is happening over Labor Day Weekend and the will be selling select games, food and drink items for $1.

The park will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Kings Island will be closed from September 5 through September 22.