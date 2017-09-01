Labor Day drinks

Corpse Reviver #1

1.5 oz. brandy
.75 oz. apple brandy
.75 oz. sweet vermouth

Glass: Cocktail
Ice: None
Garnish: None

Pour all of the ingredients into a mixing glass over ice. Stir 20 – 30 seconds until well chilled, then strain into a prepared cocktail glass.

Winter Mai Tai

.75 oz. orgeat (almond syrup)
.75 oz. lime juice
1 oz. rum
1 ds Angostura bitters
12 oz. beer (lager is called for in the original recipe)

Glass: Pint
Ice: None
Garnish: Lime Wedge

Pour all of the ingredients but the lager into a mixing glass over ice. Shake well, then strain into the prepared pint glass. Top off with the beer of your choice, then garnish with the lime and serve.

