Labor Day drinks

Corpse Reviver #1
1.5 oz. brandy
.75 oz. apple brandy
.75 oz. sweet vermouth
Glass: Cocktail
Ice: None
Garnish: None
Pour all of the ingredients into a mixing glass over ice. Stir 20 – 30 seconds until well chilled, then strain into a prepared cocktail glass.
Winter Mai Tai
.75 oz. orgeat (almond syrup)
.75 oz. lime juice
1 oz. rum
1 ds Angostura bitters
12 oz. beer (lager is called for in the original recipe)
Glass: Pint
Ice: None
Garnish: Lime Wedge
Pour all of the ingredients but the lager into a mixing glass over ice. Shake well, then strain into the prepared pint glass. Top off with the beer of your choice, then garnish with the lime and serve.