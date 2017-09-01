Local university to host opioid epidemic workshop

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A local university is hosting an education workshop in September about how to combat the opioid epidemic.

Cedarville University is host the Standing at the Epicenter of the Opioid Epidemic workshop, and organizers say the workshop will teach participants how to address the issue and treat the drug addiction ethically.

Cedarville adjunct professor Barry Wideman, who has 28 years of experience in mental health and substance abuse treatment, is leading the workshop September 15.

The workshop has been approved for six Continuing Education Units (CEUs) for social workers, counselors, marriage and family therapists and chemical dependency counselors, including three CEUs for ethics.

The workshop is $79 dollars per person and the money raised from the workshop will benefit social work student scholarships.

Online registration for the workshop ends September 8. Click here to register for the event.

