Man cited after failing to yield at stop sign

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A two vehicles crashed in Darke County Friday morning after one vehicle ran threw a stop sign Friday morning.

Darke County officers from several agencies responded to the call around 7:00a.m. Friday at Red West Grove Road.

Tony Lindamood, 64, of New Madison, Ohio was driving a medical transport van and failed to stop at an intersection at the stop sign where the driver of the other vehicle hit Lindamood.

According to the press release, Lindamood’s vehicle drifted to the right side of the road an hit a tree and he and his five juvenile passengers went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Lindamood was cited for failing to yield at a stop sign.

