McPizza fades into history

By Published:
McPizza NBC

NBC NEWS – Thursday marked the end of an era for fans of McDonald’s McPizza.

That’s when the last of the McPizzas were sold at the McDonald’s in Pomeroy, Ohio.

The neon “Pizza” sign is officially out, and with it, a piece of history or perhaps a pizza history forgotten by many, but fiercely loved by others like Debbie Yeauger of Middleport.

“We loved the McPizza because I don’t eat sandwiches, so that gave me something extra to eat,” she said.

The McPizza had been eliminated from all McDonald’s except for the restaurants in Spencer, West Virginia, and in Pomeroy.

The McPizza was introduced in the 1980s. The personal size came in the 1990s, and both were phased out for most about 15 to 20 years ago because the preparation time didn’t fit McDonalds fast food mantra.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s