McPizza fades into history

NBC NEWS – Thursday marked the end of an era for fans of McDonald’s McPizza.

That’s when the last of the McPizzas were sold at the McDonald’s in Pomeroy, Ohio.

The neon “Pizza” sign is officially out, and with it, a piece of history or perhaps a pizza history forgotten by many, but fiercely loved by others like Debbie Yeauger of Middleport.

“We loved the McPizza because I don’t eat sandwiches, so that gave me something extra to eat,” she said.

The McPizza had been eliminated from all McDonald’s except for the restaurants in Spencer, West Virginia, and in Pomeroy.

The McPizza was introduced in the 1980s. The personal size came in the 1990s, and both were phased out for most about 15 to 20 years ago because the preparation time didn’t fit McDonalds fast food mantra.