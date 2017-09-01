Ohio Task Force 1 moving to recovery and assessment role

KATY, Texas (WDTN) – Ohio Task Force 1 said Friday the team has begun changing from an emergency rescue style mission to primarily recovery and assessment functions.

The team has rescued hundreds of people in Texas.

The team members are heavily trained in assessment functions to assist with “first eyes” on damage. The team operated in the Southeast section of Houston, and instead of going into areas on boats and rescuing or evacuating citizens, they are now going into the areas and documenting that everyone is out of the damaged or flooded structures and not in need of help. OHTF1 does this through electronic

OHTF1 officials say the day, while busy, was much easier work than getting in and out of the boats every day. Team members seem to be holding out pretty well against the fatigue and soreness. They continue to do medical check in each morning and evening so the Medical staff can evaluate team health. One of the key functions of the medical team is to ensure the health of the team, and equally important, to not become an additional burden on local health care providers.

The team continues to help Houston citizens in need. Wednesday while driving out after their last water mission, Ohio Task Force 1 drove up on a man having a seizure on his front yard who then fell and broke his nose. The team stopped, broke into their medical equipment and along with their security contingent provided medical assistance to the man, notified emergency responders and waited for the arrival of paramedics.

Team Public Information Officer, Phil Sinewe said, “All of Ohio should be proud of these men and women. They are functioning in very difficult conditions, and they are providing a much-needed service that covers both rescue and humanitarian aid to the victims of this massive storm.”