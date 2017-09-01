Police: Student found with gun

By Published: Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A school in Middletown was on lockdown after police investigated a 13-year-old student who had a gun.

A witness called Middletown police and said the student looked like he was from Summit Academy and had a gun in a car that passed by Creekview Drive and Elmer Drive.

Police conducted an investigation and they found the student had an airsoft gun.

According to the Middletown police release, the student was charged in the Butler County Juvenile Court with Illegal conveyance of weapons and inducing panic and was released to a parent.

Police also say the school is starting an internal investigation

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s