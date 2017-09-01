Police: Student found with gun

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A school in Middletown was on lockdown after police investigated a 13-year-old student who had a gun.

A witness called Middletown police and said the student looked like he was from Summit Academy and had a gun in a car that passed by Creekview Drive and Elmer Drive.

Police conducted an investigation and they found the student had an airsoft gun.

According to the Middletown police release, the student was charged in the Butler County Juvenile Court with Illegal conveyance of weapons and inducing panic and was released to a parent.

Police also say the school is starting an internal investigation