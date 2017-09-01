Police to release video of officer-involved shooting

2 NEWS App users click here to watch

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department is holding a news conference Friday morning where video of the officer-involved shooting Sunday is expected to be released.

Kettering Police Officer Johnathan McCoy shot 33-year-old Jason Hoops during a traffic stop where Hoops had a gun.

Witnesses told 2 NEWS two men and a woman were inside the vehicle when one the of the men who was armed stepped out of the van, according to area residents. Officials say the man refused to drop his gun despite orders from officers. They say when the suspect didn’t listen, an officer shot him.

