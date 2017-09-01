Ramp closed after semi overturns on I-70 in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a semi was going too fast when it overturned on a ramp in Huber Heights.

The ramp from S.R. 4 to I-70 eastbound is closed after the semi hauling recycled paper flipped on its side.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

OSP says the semi didn’t suffer significant damage and should be able to be towed away once it’s flipped back onto its wheels.

As you can see, the Ohio Department of Transportation picture show the white semi truck overturned.

2 NEWS has a crew at the scene and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

 

 

 

