Springfield woman dies one day after Pleasant Township crash

PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A Springfield woman died after a crash in Pleasant Township.

The crash happened on Wednesday at the intersection of S.R. 54 and Old Columbus Road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 47-year-old Christine Bayes was going west on Old Columbus Road when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of S.R. 54.

Bayes’ car drove into the path of a pickup truck going north on S.R. 54. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to run off the road.

Bayes was taken by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital. She died at the hospital on Thursday.

The driver of the pickup truck was treated at the scene and released.

OSP says both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Department and Harmony Township Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.