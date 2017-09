DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Starbucks announced Friday its favorite fall drink is back on its menu in an unique way.

Pumpkin Spice Lattes are available at certain Starbucks locations now.

The coffee shop posted a livestream video its Facebook account as it debuts its beloved fall drink.

The video showed kittens in a pile of hay with a pumpkin in the center of the barn, trying to imitate the excitement from the livestream video of April the Giraffe.