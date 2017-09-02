Cool again, rain still possible.

Remnants of Harvey continue to weaken this morning.  Expect cloudy skies and periods of rain today.  Best chances will be during the morning hours. High temperatures will closer to the normal low of 60 rather than our normal high of 81.

SATURDAY:  Cloudy and cool with a few showers.  High near 65

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy and cool.  Low 56

SUNDAY:  Morning clouds, maybe a stray sprinkle.  Otherwise increasing sunshine and warmer.  High 78

LABOR DAY:  Mostly sunny and warmer.  High 84

After today, the rest of the holiday weekend will be great.  Plenty of sunshine Sunday and Monday.  Monday looks like the best day for going to the pool for the last time this summer. Chance of showers and storms on Tuesday.

