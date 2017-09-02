Cost questions abound on Ohio drug price relief measure

Associated Press Published:
(WDTN Photo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Determining the exact savings attached to a proposal on Ohio’s fall ballot aimed at reining in the skyrocketing costs of prescription drugs is no easy task.

On paper, Issue 2 sounds simple. The citizen-initiated statute would bar state agencies from buying drugs at prices higher than those paid by the Department of Veterans Affairs, which receives deep discounts.

Yet an Associated Press review of cost data and expert analyses reveals significant unanswered questions surrounding the Ohio Drug Price Relief Act. Even the state budget office is apparently struggling for definitive answers as it prepares a required analysis due out next month.

Parties disagree over which entities would fall under the act, how the mandated price reductions would interact with Ohio’s existing prescription discounts and how it would affect costs.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s